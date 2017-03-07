Rugby 7s tournament at Colwyn Bay School hailed a success

A MAJOR rugby sevens tournament at Rydal Penrhos has been hailed as a tremendous success.

Twenty U16 teams from across the country descended on the school for the SOCS sponsored event, which took place on Saturday, March 4.

The tournament was split up into pool stages, before all teams competed for either Bowl, Shield, Plate or Trophy honours.

After a highly competitive day of action, Nant Conwy came away victorious after a thrilling cup win over the fancied Woodhouse Grove School in the final.

Triumphing in the bowl category were St Mary’s College, who defeated Birkenhead School 36-12 to claim the crown.

Manchester Grammar School were victorious in the shield competition after a 33-7 success over Christ College Brecon.

Queen Elizabeth High School took home the trophy after a 33-14 win over Newcastle-under-Lyme School, and St Ambrose College were victorious in the plate at the expense of Ysgol Bro Dinefwr.

Welsh Rugby Union president Dennis Gethin was on hand to dish out the winners’ medals and trophies at the end of a successful day.

Plans are already being made to host the event next year, with a date of March 3, 2018 confirmed by the school.