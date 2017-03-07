Shot shy Llandudno suffer another home stalemate after Cefn Druids frustration

LLANDUDNO suffered a blow to their hopes of a seventh placed finish in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League after a home draw with struggling Cefn Druids.

Alan Morgan’s side failed to find the net in another 0-0 stalemate at the Giant Hospitality Stadium and they have fallen behind a resurgent Newton, who are now ahead on goal difference in the race for a Europa Playoff spot.

They will look for three points this Friday (7.45pm) against Rhyl, who are fighting for their Welsh Premier lives after a disappointing campaign to date.

First team coach Craig Hogg, said: “Overall it was a fair result. They defended well. We perhaps didn’t do enough to win the game although we had much more of the ball, but you have to credit their work rate and the injuries we sustained didn’t help us.”

The home side were denied an opener in the first period after Jamie Reed looked to have the ball over the line from close range, but referee Kevin Parry gave a goal kick instead.

Chances were few and far between for the remainder of the half, and Marc Williams went close on a pair of occasions after the interval but Mike Jones did well to keep the striker at bay.

Defender Mike Williams, said: “After a strong second half I felt we should have taken all three points. On the positive side it is three games unbeaten and another clean sheet, now wehave to prepare for another big game against Rhyl this week.”