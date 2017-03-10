MMA sensation Azi Thomas looking to make statement on major Manchester show

MIXED Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas will be looking to stake a claim for a world title shot at an event this weekend.

The Colwyn Bay-based fighter will take on England’s Eden Newton at Russian promoting giant ACB’s show at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, March 11.

Thomas, who is fresh off a devastating victory on EFC in South Africa where he has a multi-fight deal, will be looking to put in another eye-catching display in the hope of achieving a world title shot in the summer.

The explosive son of former Manchester United, Wales and Wrexham footballer Micky Thomas is fighting out of the Hamma MMA gym in St Helens, which has brought significant improvement to both his technique and ability to finish fights.

Ahead of the featherweight bout, the owner of Paradox Health and Fitness situated on Abergele Road, said: “I feel a quick win on the cards as I think he's going to come out fast because it is well-known that I struggled to make the weight, but I think this should play well into my hands come fight night.

“I will hopefully have some big news on my future plans early next week which is going to be massive for me, and training for this one has gone really well so I am looking forward to it.”

A big following from North Wales is expected in Manchester to cheer on the personal trainer, who is also training semi-professional boxers from the region including Mark Sweetman, who will challenge for the British Boxing Union’s light-heavyweight title against Ryan Macmillan on March 25.

Thomas will be looking for his eighth win since switching to MMA at the expense of Newton, who comes into the contest with a 6-5 record.