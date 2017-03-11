MMA star Azi Thomas set for world title shot after stunning stoppage win

MIXED Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas is now set for a world title shot after another stunning victory.

The Colwyn Bay-based fighter secured a first round stoppage over England’s Eden Newton at Russian promoting giant ACB’s show at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, March 11.

The 36-year-old wasted no time in gaining another eye-catching victory, and there are now big plans in the offing for another huge step onto the road of global dominance.

Thomas, who owns Paradox Health and Fitness situated on Abergele Road, said: “I predicted a quick win and I am made up to get it.

“I needed to get the job done tonight ahead of a possible EFC world title shot, and there should be news on that next week now I have done the job here.

“I want to thank my sponsors and to all the people from North Wales who travelled up to watch me fight, it felt like I was fighting on home soil and had more fans there than my opponent who was fighting in his home town.

“I was delighted to get the win for them and I am looking forward to getting some big news next week.”

After a cagey opening, the son of former Manchester United, Wales and Wrexham footballer Micky Thomas, the Bay pugilist managed to take down Newton and controlled proceedings with a flurry of punches over the remainder of the round, leaving the referee with no alternative other than to step in and stop the contest.

Now Thomas, who fights out of the Hamma MMA gym in St Helens, turns his attention to the South African based EFC where he has a multi-fight deal, and he is set to be granted a tilt at the featherweight crown with an anticipated date of May 13 for the bout.