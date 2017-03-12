Wales U20s down Ireland in Six Nations thriller at Parc Eirias

WALES under 20s edged yet another high-scoring encounter as they emerged 41-27 winners over Ireland in their Six Nations clash at Parc Eirias.

The bonus-point success saw the two sides produce a total of eight tries, Wales scoring five of those through a brace from centre Keiran Williams and further efforts from Corrie Tarrant and Dane Blacker.

Williams' two tries took him to five for this year's tournament and saw him secure a second successive man-of-the-match award.

In the process, Wales ended previously unbeaten Ireland's Grand Slam bid as fly-half Ben Jones booted 14 points from the tee and replacement Jack Pope rumbled over for a late fifth.

An entertaining first period had ended 24-13 in favour of the home side with both teams committed to playing an expansive brand of running rugby.

The hosts started with a bang through an early Jones penalty, before Ireland hit back through skipper Calvin Nash.

This provoked a strong response from the home side, who scored two quick tries through Tarrant and Blacker.

Jones added both sets of extras, and they had the last laugh of the first half as captain Williams went over.

Two quick pushover tries from Irish forwards Joey Conway and Paul Doyle and a pair of conversions from Johnston set up an eagerly anticipated final quarter.

Baldwin had also seen a potential try ruled out for a forward pass, but the game then swung back in Wales' favour when Conor Fitzgerald saw yellow for the visitors.

The replacement tackled Blacker without retreating five metres following a quick tap penalty from the scrum-half and in his absence, it was Williams who once again stood up to the plate.

Centre Williams scored his second try of the day and Jack Pope crossed the line late on to complete the scoring and seal the win.