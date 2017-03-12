Colwyn Bay down table topping Lancaster City for first win in 13

GOALS from Jamie Rainford and Danny Bartle made it lucky 13 for Colwyn Bay as they beat title chasers Lancaster City 2-0.

The Seagulls produced the shock of the day after ending a 12-game winless run, and they will look to keep their positive momentum going at Droylsden on Tuesday night.

Keeper Kieran Wolland also saved a Jordan Connerton penalty late on to cap a big day for manager Phil Hadland and his players.

The manager admitted it had been “hell” waiting for that elusive first league win since taking charge in December, but said: “The bottom line today was that we had 16 lads all working for each other and that was the difference.

“We prepared for the game a little bit differently and tweaked a few things here and there and it worked. But it is all down to the lads because they have had a really positive attitude all week and I felt before the game it would change today because there was a really good vibe in the dressing room.

“Yes, we had a bit of luck, but we have had very little of that lately and were due a bit!

“I thought defensively we looked quite secure and they never really hurt us. Considering they are top of the table I don’t think they looked that much better than us on the day.

“Football is a game of fine margins. What we need now is to show some consistency. It’s no good having one good game, we’ve got to follow it up on Tuesday at Droylsden.”

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when Rainford fired into the bottom corner with a shot on the turn from the edge the area and early in the second half he headed the ball down perfectly from the impressive Will Booth’s great ball into the area for Danny Bartle to volley a first time shot past City keeper Michael Hale.