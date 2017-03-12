Conwy Borough sink to Huws Gray Alliance basement after late Buckley Town loss

CONWY Borough face Llanfair United on Wednesday knowing they must win to stand any hoping of remaining in the Huws Gray Alliance next season.

The Tangerines suffered a heart-breaking 1-0 loss to Buckley Town at Y Morfa on Saturday, a result that leaves Brian Pritchard’s side bottom of the standings and three points away from safety.

It promises to be a crucial few days for the club, with Boro travelling to a tough Guilsfield side on Saturday with just five games to go in the campaign.

The opening minutes saw the visitors create a number of opportunities, with Mike Cronshaw, Asa Hamilton and Jacob Evans all going close.

Boro finally got a foothold in the contest but despite controlling possession for long periods they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way due to their lack of conviction in front of goal.

The Tangerines hit the post after a bright start to the second period, but they were finding the away rearguard a tough proposition to break down.

With the game appearing to be heading for a draw, Town struck on 93 minutes when Joel Haack rose above the Conwy defence to steer home a superb header to condemn the relegation candidates to yet another defeat.

To make matters worse for Pritchard’s side, a resurgent Ruthin Town continued their climb away from the drop zone with an impressive 3-0 triumph at Mold Alexandra.

Boro, who finished runners-up just three seasons ago, close out their season at Ruthin and Caersws, before hosting Mold Alexandra in their final game of what has been a disappointing campaign.