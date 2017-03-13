Llandudno boxer Katy Horlick aiming to add to list of accolades with Welsh title

A LLANDUDNO boxer is looking to add to her list of accolades when she competes for a national title later this month.

Katy Horlick, who trains at the Immortals Gym in Rhos-on-Sea, will put friendship to one side when she steps in the ring with Prestatyn’s Sian Naomi Jones for the British Boxing Union’s Welsh light-welterweight championship on Saturday, March 25 at Robin Hood camp in Rhyl.

The 32-year-old, who celebrates her 33rd birthday on March 20, has already put in a standout showing recently with a Supreme Area title win over Deb Mullock thanks to a third-round knockout, and she successfully defended the strap last weekend.

She said: “My training for this fight has been great, it’s been intense having so many fights close together but it will only help me get battle ready for the 25th.

“I like to mix it up in training and go to different gyms to get a good range of sparring so that’s helped a lot as well.

“Sian and I have done this before, it was difficult the first time to be honest as we had trained together not too many months before that fight, but we’ve kept our distance for this one.”

Horlick, who has 12 wins from 16 contests, has been training under the watchful eye of former professional and show promoter Craig Winter who she says has influenced her considerably.

“Craig has been a huge positive influence to me, he is a very uplifting person to be around which is just what you need in a coach,” added Horlick.

“His knowledge in boxing has brought me on a great deal. We are always working on technique and trying to work on areas that need tweaking. Mike the Immortals head coach has also put me through my paces for this fight, I always get quality sparring at his gym.

“He has some serious fighters in Ryan Mac, Bryn Jones and Jamie Edwards who are all BBU Champions. The pressure is on me to bring the fifth belt to the gym.”

The former champion also gave her thoughts on the rise of women’s boxing in the mainstream media, and Horlick stated there should be no more reason for women wanting to get involved to worry thanks to the emergence of some high-profile fighters throughout the country.

She said: “I have never had any issues being a female in a male dominant sport. I know there is the odd one or two who don’t believe women should be involved in full contact sports but they are entitled to their opinions as much as the next man.

“It makes no difference to me and what I want to achieve, and nor should it effect any other girls out there should they want to get involved in the sport. When you have inspirational female boxers like Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor paving the way for women, I really don’t think it’s something we need to worry about these days.”