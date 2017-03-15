Conwy to host Wales Rally GB 2017

Conwy has been confirmed as the official host county of Wales Rally GB 2017.

The event will be staged in the forests of north and mid Wales between October 26-29.

In recent years Conwy's major towns - Colwyn Bay, Conwy and Llandudno - have hosted the rally's official ceremonial start and finish while its forests have staged many of the high speed special stages.

Conwy County Borough Council's cabinet member for tourism, marketing and leisure, Councillor Graham Rees said:"It has been a pleasure working with Wales Rally GB organisers over the last few years.

"Events are very important to us and we're looking forward to welcoming another major spectacle to the area.

"Last year's rally attracted 16,000 people between Llandudno and Colwyn Bay for the opening and closing ceremonies and we simply couldn't afford to buy the media coverage that comes with it."

Wales Rally GB managing director, Ben Taylor said: "As the official host county, Conwy has featured extensively in recent rally routes gaining global TV exposure and bringing significant economic benefit to the region."

Tickets for the rally go on sale in the spring, when this year's competitive route is announced.

Full information can be found at www.walesrallygb.com and via the event's social media channels.