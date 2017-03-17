Win tickets to Conwy's Real Ale Trail

Ten pairs of tickets are up for grabs for Conwy’s first ever ‘Real Ale Trail’.



Four hop on and off buses will travel around Conwy taking in seven pubs on Saturday May 6.



Organiser Marcia Moreira said: “We want groups of friends to come together, to have fun, try new pubs and not worry about the designated driver.



”This event isn’t only for ale drinkers, you can drink whatever you like. There will also be live music and BBQ’s at certain venues.”



Pubs included are The Albert and Wild Horse Brewery in Llandudno, Rhos Fynach in Rhos On Sea, Pen Y Bryn and The Station in Colwyn Bay, Mountain View in Mochdre and the Bank of Conwy in Conwy.



The first bus will depart from The Albert at 11.15 am and timetables will be available on all the buses for pick ups from other locations throughout the day.



A second trail is planned for autumn.



For your chance to win a pair of tickets, send your full name, contact number with subject line Conwy Real Ale Trail to james.wilde@nwn.co.uk or James Wilde, 22 Penrhyn Road, Colwyn Bay, LL29 8LG.



Competition closes Friday March 31 and winners will be notified by Wednesday April 5. Entrants must be 18 or over.



For full terms and conditions visit the following link www.nwnmedia.co.uk/portfolio/compterms.aspx.