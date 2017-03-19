RGC head coach Jones frustrated after Bedwas defeat

RGC head coach Mark Jones could not hide his frustration as his side suffered a 21-15 defeat to Principality Premiership title rivals Bedwas.

The Gogs were unable to hold on to a half-time lead in-front of another bumper crowd at Parc Eirias, a result that leaves them seven points behind leaders Aberavon in their debut top flight campaign.

Jones’ side will be hoping for better fortune when they host Merthyr in the WRU National Cup final on Saturday (2.30pm).

He said: “Both halves were fairly similar and our lack of accuracy let Bedwas off the hook. They are a big powerful side, so we wanted to shift the ball and move them around but we failed to do that.

“The game was fairly stop start and the set piece became crucial. Bedwas were solid in the set piece and we couldn’t match them in the contact area.

“The boys have over achieved this season and in the games we have lost we have not played to the standard needed to compete in this league. Bedwas finished second before the Principality Premiership split, so they are a good side and were smarter in execution today.

“We will learn from this defeat, as we have done all season and things are fixable. We can look forward to a Cup Semi-Final next week against Merthyr.

“Although we have beaten them twice this season we are still underdogs, especially following them putting over 70 points on Llandovery today. We will get back to basics this week in training in preparation for Saturday.”

A Jacob Botica penalty gave them a three-point cushion at the break, and full-back Afon Bagshaw extended their lead shortly after the restart.

The visitors fought back with tries from Patrick Lewis and a pair of penalties from Rich Powell, but former Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect Sam Jones touched down following good work from Josh Leach to get them back into the contest.

Despite their best efforts, the Gogs were unable to find a way over the line and a further Powell free-kick secured the win for the title chasers.