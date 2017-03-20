Colwyn Bay school stars crowned North Wales Hockey champions

HOCKEY stars at a Colwyn Bay school began the defence of their national title with an emphatic regional success.



Rydal Penrhos’ U16 side, who won the Welsh Schools’ Championship during the previous campaign, took the North Wales crown once again with a resounding 14-0 triumph over Mold Alun School.

The side dominated proceedings for the entirety of the contest, with Zac Blomeley helping himself to no fewer than four goals in the success.

Wales U16 selection Jacob Heaton-Rue was one of four players to bag a brace in another impressive display from the talented youngster, with Sean Hughes, Jack Jones and Jai Deuster also helping themselves to a pair of strikes.

Will Sissons also found the net with a fine finish, and Fin Hare rounded off the scoring on what was a highly successful afternoon.

The U16s will now head to the national final, which will be held in Newtown later this year.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This was another outstanding display from the group, who have shown a real togetherness in their pursuit of their target to retain the title that was won last year by Rydal Penrhos.

“This year’s crop have so much talent at their disposal, and they all work very hard which will stand them in good stead for the nationals.”