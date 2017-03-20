Conwy Borough out of drop zone after impressive Guilsfield win

CONWY Borough recorded their second win in four days with a vital 3-2 win at Guilsfield to climb out of the Huws Gray Alliance drop zone.

The Tangerines have found form at just the right time to drag themselves out of trouble, but there is still plenty of work to do ahead of their trip to a much-improved Ruthin Town side this Saturday (2.30pm).

Manager Brian Pritchard, said: “I am really pleased with the win against Guilsfield. It's a difficult place to go and get a result against a team that clearly has quality in it.

"I thought in the first half our attacking play was some of the best I have seen this season with us a constant threat going forward. Defensively in the second half we showed a real desire to do the hard work and put our bodies on the line when required.

"There were so many good performances, in what was extremely challenging circumstances with players not available. Full credit goes to not only the experienced players that stepped up to the mark but the young academy players who were given an unexpected chance to shine.

"I thought Marcus (Breese) took his goal well and I know he will learn even more from the experience. Adam Buckley played a full 90 minutes and demonstrated to me the same good attitude I have seen week in and week out in training and should be really pleased with his full debut.

"We are now all focussed on the Ruthin match, which we are looking forward to next week."

The goals came courtesy of two stunning strikes from Ben Glover with youngster Marcus Breese also on target for the Tangerines. Adam Jenkins and James Henderson hit back for the hosts, with all the strikes coming in the first half.