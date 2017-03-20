Colwyn Bay's Yorkshire jinx continues with Ossett Town defeat

COLWYN Bay’s Yorkshire jinx continued with a 1-0 defeat at play-off contenders Ossett Town.

In seven league trips to the White Rose county the Seagulls have picked up just one point out of a possible 21 – and have failed to win any of their 12 games against sides from the county.

Phil Hadland’s side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Colne (3pm).

Bay were not helped this time by a disastrous two minutes for Danny Bartle. He was booked for a foul from which Town scored the only goal of the game on 63 minutes, and two minutes later he was sent off for a second booking.

The home side dominated possession in the first half, but the Bay rearguard defended resolutely and apart from a headed goal that was ruled out for offside, they had only two half decent chances which they wasted by shooting wide.

The visitors had a bit more of the ball after the break, but failed to create a clear-cut opening and they fell behind from Bartle’s first booking as the free kick into the area produced a goalmouth scramble for Jason Yates to score from close range.

They received a boost in their hopes of getting back into the game when the hosts were also reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Isaac Assenso, but the nearest they came to an equaliser was a Louis Corrigan free kick which was narrowly wide.

The result leaves the Bay in 14th place with seven games left, while Ossett Town move back into the top five play-off places.