Conwy Borough team up with Premier League giants Everton for soccer camps

CONWY Borough have teamed up with Premier League Club Everton to offer Soccer Camps at Y Morfa Stadium for 6-14 year olds.

The events will take place on Thursday, April 20 and Thursday, August 24, with both days running from 10am-3pm.

Run by trained coaches from Everton Football Club, the Soccer Schools offer young people, boys and girls, the chance to develop their skills and learn new techniques in a safe, fun environment.

Priced at £40 for each day, children will be taught skills and techniques that have kept Premier League stars such as Leighton Baines, Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku at the top of their game.

Mike Salla, Everton in the Community's Director of Health and Wellbeing, said: "A typical day at a camp includes a proper 'footballer's style' warm-up, skill sessions, penalty competitions, small-sided games, and water breaks of course.

"The last hour of each day consists of a tournament for the youngsters to show off their newly learned skills. Every day is carefully structured to give the children the opportunity to learn new techniques, to enjoy their football and meet new friends."

For more information and to book, please call 0151 530 5232 or email community@evertonfc.com.