Colwyn Bay Cricket Club bolster squad ahead of new season

COLWYN Bay have made a pair of key signings ahead of the new season.

The one-time Welsh Cup winners are preparing for their second season in Liverpool and District’s Premier Division after narrowly avoiding the drop last term.

Skipper Sion Morris has confirmed that there will be a number of new faces operating at Penrhyn Avenue this season, which will also include a fresh overseas star after it was announced that Indian Shrikant Mundhe would not be returning.

A Sri Lankan star has agreed terms with the club, but no official announcement will be made until his vis application has been declared successful.

On the domestic front, former Mochdre seamer and captain Gareth Goodson has penned a deal with Morris’ side, while Will Higginson is also expected to make a significant contribution after joining for Northop Hall.

Higginson averaged 26 from his 23 innings last season, with a season best score of 71 and he also claimed 36 wickets at a strike rate of 31.06.

This included a season best 6/29, which was one of three five wicket hauls he recorded throughout the season.

Also signed for the campaign is young sensation Jack Sissons, who will join up with the squad on a full-time basis once his Rydal Penrhos School commitments have concluded.