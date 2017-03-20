Stoppage time goal denies Llandudno vital win at Newtown

LLANDUDNO were denied a crucial three points in their pursuit of seventh as they were held to a last gasp 2-2 draw at Newtown.

Alan Morgan’s men conceded a stoppage time leveller to prevent them from moving above the Robins in the race for a Europa League playoff spot, and they will be hoping for better fortune on Saturday when they host basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton (2.30pm).

Chris Hughes' side made a positive started but this was turned on its head on 14 minutes when midfield general Danny Hughes put the visitors ahead with a 25-yard drive that caught home custodian Jack Perry napping.

Jason Oswell notched his first opportunity of the game midway through the first half as his goal-bound volley was deflected wide from a corner, before Llandudno's own centre forward Jamie Reed went down the other end and narrowly fired wide.

They were made to pay for this error shortly after when a Luke Boundford header found a way past Dave Roberts to level proceedings on 27 minutes.

Tudno responded well to the setback, but although they were in control of possession for long periods hitting the post was the nearest they came as their misfortunes in-front of goal continued.

Morgan’s men regained the advantage after the break when Danny Shaw rounded off a fine team move with a neat finish on 66 minutes.

It looked as though that would be enough clinch a pivotal victory against their rivals, but the away rearguard was undone on 92 minutes when the in-form Jason Oswell equalised with virtually the last kick of the contest to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

Next on the agenda for Tudno are the struggling Wingmakers, who come into the game on the back of an impressive 4-2 success over Aberystwyth Town.