Colwyn Bay Cricket Club to host ECB All Stars youth programme

COLWYN Bay Cricket Club will host a national youth initiative later this year.

The club has been chosen as one of the hubs for the All Stars Cricket scheme, which has been organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing children aged five to eight with a great first experience in the sport.

It will run for a period of eight weeks and is a game based programme that is suitable for all skill levels.

The initiative has been designed to ensure that more youngsters get a solid cricketing foundation, in addition to encouraging physical activity in a “safe and enjoyable” environment.

An ECB spokesman, said: “All Stars Cricket is unlike any other kids' sporting activity in England and Wales.

“The programme is built on solid foundations of social and physical development for children. Our centres and activators are trained to provide every child with a great first experience in cricket.

“The eight weeks will be action packed, with fun games and the chance to learn new skills.”

The first session will take place on Thursday, May 25 and finish on July 13, which each day running from 5-5.45pm.

A personalised kit bag will also be given to each participant, with the programme costing £40.