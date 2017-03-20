Llandudno boxer Bryn Jones predicting knockout in first Welsh title defence

A LLANDUDNO boxer is predicting a knockout display when he makes the first defence of a national title this weekend.

Bryn Jones will put his Welsh British Boxing Union Light Middleweight title on the line against experienced Denbigh fighter Rob Lowe at the highly-anticipated Crunch Time show on Saturday, May 25 at the Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl.

The 23-year-old, who trains at the Immortals Gym in Rhos on Sea, has a record of 6-2 and is expecting to improve even further under the guidance of trainer Mike Egan in the coming months.

He said: “I’ve watched some of his (Lowe) previous fights and don’t see too much to get worried about. In his last fight in November he stopped a young kid in one, but didn’t look electric doing so. Some people say he hits very hard, but that just means it makes for a good fight.

“I like to box, but I’m a come forward fighter who also carries a dig. I like it when my opponent makes it a fight.

“There’s nothing worse than dedicating so much of your time and effort, making so many sacrifices, only for your opponent to fold straight away. Hopefully Rob will come to fight on March 25 so I can showcase my skills and put on a show.”

Jones gained the strap with a victory over Arwel Morris last November, and he has set his sights on a British honour in the future providing his first defence – which will be in-front of more than 700 spectators – goes according to plan.

“Whatever version of Rob arrives I think I’ll stop him,” added Jones.

“Then we’ll see what happens afterwards. In the past I’ve been frustrated by a lack of fights, but now the BBU is really taking off and there are fighters banging down the door to get a crack at my title.

“There’s talk of Wrexham’s former Welsh Middleweight Champion, Martin Pello Jones, dropping down a weight to challenge for my title, or maybe I’ll look towards a British Light Middleweight eliminator.

“We’ll have to see what offers come up and assess my options.”