Conwy Borough re-sign Chaplin ahead of crunch Ruthin Town clash

CONWY Borough Football have re-signed top scorer Joe Chaplin ahead of their crunch relegation clash with Ruthin Town on Saturday.

The 24-year-old joined last season from Glan Conwy and scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for the Tangerines, before his goal scoring prowess captured the attention of Welsh Premier League side Llandudno, who signed the forward in January.

Chaplin, said: "I have kept up-to date with Conwy's results every week and was always supporting them. I didn't get the game time I would have liked at Llandudno and when the opportunity arose to re-join I was excited at the prospect to get back playing football and help the team build on their recent good form.

"Conwy is a great club and shouldn't be going through the struggles that it has been this season, so I'm very keen to play my part in helping the club avoid relegation.

"In terms of the games that are left, it's a priority that we win every one. I hope to pick up where I left off with my involvement in the team with my main aim being to help the club stay up, but of course on a personal note it's always nice to get on the score sheet."

The return of Chaplin further bolsters Pritchard's attacking options along with the recent addition of experienced Steve Foster, who joined from Runcorn Linnets.

Foster is a well-known name in North West non-league football and boasts a prolific goal scoring record at clubs such as Telford United, Hyde United. Radcliffe Borough, Mossley, Warrington Town and Salford City.

Also available for selection for Pritchard is the clubs Under 19 side's former Wrexham AFC midfielder, Ryan Pope, who has now signed senior forms.

Boro boss Brian Pritchard, added: “It's pleasing to bring another player of quality into the team, it adds to the competition for places and I'm looking forward to Joe's contribution towards the team in these final games.”