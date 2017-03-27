Second half errors prove costly for Colwyn Bay at Colne

STRUGGLING Colwyn Bay were left undone by two second half goals in their 2-1 loss at Colne.

The Seagulls were unable to hold on to their lead to slip back into the bottom eight spots, and they will look to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they host Evo-Stick Division One North basement dwellers Burscough (3pm).

Danny Bartle, with his fourth goal in six games, scored with a good finish after 12 minutes from Danny Andrews run and pass and Bay, playing well down the slope, could have doubled their lead before half-time.

Bartle, who was particularly bright, had another shot beaten away for a corner by home keeper Greg Hartley, and Jamie Rainford had a great chance from 10 yards which was also well saved.

After the break saw the home side grow more into the contest and they levelled matters on 47 minutes through Adam Morning, who drilled a superb effort into the bottom corner.

Morning proved a constant threat and he also got the decisive second goal on 70 minutes, running across a number of Bay defenders before firing left footed into the net.

Phil Hadland’s side responded well to the setback as they looked for a route back into the contest, with substitute Astley Mullholland doing well to set up Rainford, who shot narrowly wide.

That was their only significant chance of the closing stages in what was their 15th defeat in 36 league contests, but come up against a bottom placed Burscough this weekend who have enjoyed a disastrous campaign and are currently 11 points from safety having won just twice on their travels throughout the campaign.