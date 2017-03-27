Llandudno suffer further blow in race for Europe with Airbus UK Broughton draw

LLANDUDNO suffered a further blow to their hopes of a Europa League playoff place after they were held 2-2 at home to basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton.

Alan Morgan’s side were unable to hold on to a second half lead at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, and they are now four points behind seventh placed Newtown following their 2-0 success at struggling Rhyl.

They will look to close the gap on Sunday, April 9 when they host Aberystwyth Town in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras (4.15pm).

The Wingmakers began the game in positive fashion and were rewarded for their impressive start when Reece Deakin nodded home on ten minutes to put Andy Thomas’ men ahead.

This provoked a strong response from the home side, who levelled proceedings on 18 minutes when Danny Shaw leaped to head into the net following a corner after a constant stream of attacks.

Robbie Parry was again at the heart of Tudno's play going forward, making a real nuisance of himself and causing a number of problems for the away side, as were Jamie Reed and Marc Williams in what was a much-improved attacking display.

It was top scorer Williams who got their noses in-front on 47 minutes when the former Colwyn Bay hitman beat Ryan Nields to the ball and steer home.

The home side missed a host of chances to seal the triumph thereafter, and they were made to pay for their lack of conviction when Airbus secured a shock leveller when Tony Gray took advantage of a rare opportunity to stroke past the helpless Dave Roberts to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

Following their game with Aber, Morgan’s side end their campaign with successive trips to Cefn Druids and Rhyl.