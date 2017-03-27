Conwy Borough back in drop zone after last gasp Ruthin Town loss

CONWY Borough suffered a major blow to the survival hopes with a 3-2 defeat at Ruthin Town.

The Tangerines are now back in the bottom three after their injury time defeat to Chris Williams’ side, and they need to win both their remaining games to stand any chance of remaining in the Huws Gray Alliance, starting at Caersws on Saturday (2.30pm).

Boro boss Brian Pritchard, said: “We should have got something from the game, but we have let ourselves down in the second half, probably thinking the job was done.

“Full credit to Ruthin as they kept going to the end and proved that recent results are no fluke.

"We need to take a lesson from that defeat in the remaining two games and ensure we keep going to the final whistle."

The visitors took the lead midway through the half following a strong start when Steve Foster produced an excellent volley from the edge of the area on 25 minutes.

Things almost got better when the returning Joe Chaplin spurned a chance, and the same player crashed the woodwork after a well-worked corner.

The home side came out with purpose after the break and the lively Jordan McCarter put his side level with a close-range finish two minutes after the restart.

Boro regained the advantage when they were awarded a penalty on 67 minutes that was dispatched by Chaplin, but Town pegged them back again soon after when veteran Llyr Morris found the net after a strong spell of pressure.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, defender Kevin Evans broke visiting hearts with a bullet header three minutes into added to condemn Pritchard’s men to a crucial loss.