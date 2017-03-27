MMA star Azi Thomas to take on Pierre Botha in world title eliminator

A COLWYN Bay mixed martial artist will look to stake a claim for a prestigious world title in May.

Azi Thomas, who owns Paradox Gym in Colwyn Bay, will take on Pierre Botha on the South African promotion EFC card, which will take place in Johannesburg on Saturday, May 13.

The bout is scheduled to be for the interim featherweight championship, but things could get even better for the winner with the news that current holder and Scotland native Daniel Henry is in talks with American juggernaut UFC regarding a potential deal.

The 36-year-old, said: “He's a former commonwealth representative for South Africa at wrestling so I expect him to take me down but I'm confident I'll finish him if he tries that with a submission.

“His striking isn't good but it is dangerous as he does a number of unorthodox things which makes him very hard to read.

“I'll get my timing right in terms of my preparation so I'll be more than ready May 13 and I am excited about what another win and finish will bring for me.”

The son of former Wrexham and Manchester United footballer Mickey, Thomas made a huge statement in his last fight with a first-round success against England’s Eden Newton at Russian promoting giant ACB’s show in March.