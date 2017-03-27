Rydal rugby stars lift Cooper Cup after success over Colwyn Bay

TALENTED rugby stars at Rydal Penrhos retained the Cooper Cup after a resounding success over Colwyn Bay.

The Preparatory School rugby stars followed up their first leg success by going unbeaten in the second round of fixtures, eventually winning 6-2 after a fantastic competition.

Holding a 3-1 lead, the U8 side ensured the school retained the trophy with a 13-8 triumph thanks to standout performances from the likes of Dominic Chamberlain, Will Glanville and Archie Jeeves.

They also fielded three female players in Lily Copeland, Ellie Knight and Charlotte Payne, who all contributed to their success.

The U9 side drew 8-8 with their Bay counterparts after a thrilling clash, while the U10 squad produced a superb effort to come away with a 35-21 success.

This was followed by the U11s, who shared the spoils after a 28-28 draw, and captain Zac Roberts lifted the trophy named in memory of Ken Cooper, who had connections to both Rydal Penrhos and the rugby club.

Prep school head Roger McDuff, said: “We are delighted to have once again won the Cooper Cup, but both teams can go away from the tournament with enormous credit.

“There was some fantastic rugby on show and the future of both sides is very bright as they progress through the ranks.

“We are proud with our community involvement at Rydal Penrhos, with many of our players also turning out for local sides in order to progress their development further.”