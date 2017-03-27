Rugby round up: Llandudno and Colwyn Bay slump to defeats

LLANDUDNO emerged from a physical encounter with Bala with nothing to show for their efforts after falling to a 24-20 loss.

The hosts will look back at a number of missed penalties as the reason for their demise, with Cameron Davies having a rare bad day with the boot.

Moi Daffydd scored the game’s first try for the visitors, but Llan hit back immediately thanks to a fine run from Davies.

The away side seized the initiative shortly before the break and their dominance resulted in a pair of scores from the impressive duo of Robin Jones and Tom Hughes.

Things went the way of Llan after the interval and they were rewarded for their improved effort when winger Toby Jones scored a fine individual try, but Bala increased their lead yet again when a quick move was finished off by Elgan Evans.

Despite Lewis Griffith crossing the white wash for a nervy finish, the hosts were unable to find another score and suffered defeat.