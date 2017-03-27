Rugby round up: Llandudno and Colwyn Bay slump to defeats

LLANDUDNO emerged from a physical encounter with Bala with nothing to show for their efforts after falling to a 24-20 loss.
The hosts will look back at a number of missed penalties as the reason for their demise, with Cameron Davies having a rare bad day with the boot.
Moi Daffydd scored the game’s first try for the visitors, but Llan hit back immediately thanks to a fine run from Davies.
The away side seized the initiative shortly before the break and their dominance resulted in a pair of scores from the impressive duo of Robin Jones and Tom Hughes.
Things went the way of Llan after the interval and they were rewarded for their improved effort when winger Toby Jones scored a fine individual try, but Bala increased their lead yet again when a quick move was finished off by Elgan Evans.
Despite Lewis Griffith crossing the white wash for a nervy finish, the hosts were unable to find another score and suffered defeat.
COLWYN Bay suffered one of their heaviest losses of the season after being thrashed 85-17 by a rampant Caernarfon.
Adam Thomas opened the scoring on three minutes for the Cofis, with Aled Jones adding the extras, and they increased their advantage further with a pair of quick-fire scores from Carwyn Roberts and Jones.
Bay were reliant on the guile of standoff Pat Atkinson to create, whilst Dewi Hughes made a nuisance of himself in the pack to no avail.
The impressive Jones notched his second try of the afternoon midway through the half when he collected a loose ball and darted past a number of defenders, and Jordan Scott sealed the bonus point immediately following the restart.
Quick thinking from Atkinson brought a consolation try for the visitors’ courtesy of Connor Harding, but that was as good as it got for the struggling side who conceded a plethora of tries in the second period.
Derfel Thomas, Griff Ifor, Scott, Mac Jones, Gareth Pritchard, Cai Jones all touched down to take the home side’s tally into double figures, with Jones picking up a brace to seal his hat-trick.
Bay did manage to score again through Atkinson but it did not take the shine of a dominant performance from the home side, who kept their title hopes alive in convincing fashion.