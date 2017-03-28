Huws Gray Alliance end of season awards

IT has been another memorable season in the Huws Gray Alliance, with Prestatyn Town coming away with the title after a stunning campaign which saw them run away with the crown.

Pending a successful FAW Domestic License application, the Seasiders will make a return to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League after a two-year absence.

With two games of the season remaining, sports reporter Dean Jones hands out his end-of-season awards, covering all positions and areas:





Player of the Season: Jordan Davies (Prestatyn Town).

It has been a season to remember for Davies, who has emerged as one of the top players outside of the Welsh pyramid and has fired in 27 league goals in the Seasiders’ title winning campaign.

The former Wrexham trainee possesses a devastating football brain and is a lethal finisher who has caught the attention of a number of top flight clubs, with Gap Connah’s Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison recently running the rule over the striker.

Town will need Davies’ firepower if they need to re-establish themselves in the WPL next term.

Manager of the Year: Chris Williams (Ruthin Town).

While Prestatyn boss Neil Gibson is unfortunate to miss out on the award, what Williams has done with limited resources at newly promoted Ruthin is nothing short of exceptional.

After a tough start to the season which saw them languishing in the relegation zone, the former standout midfielder has rallied the troops and have comfortably avoided a drop zone dogfight, taking 24 points from their last 14 games.

The boss has quickly established himself as one of the best young managers anywhere in the country and the future is bright for both him and everyone associated with the club.

Young Player of the Year: Noah Edwards (Prestatyn Town).

The former Airbus UK Broughton youth product has been a key component in the success at the Motion Finance Stadium, turning in a number of classy displays that make him a very worthy winner of this award.

At just 20, Edwards has enormous potential and playing at the top level will no doubt aid his development considerably.

The sky really is the limit for the gifted midfielder, who has already become a fans’ favourite with the Town faithful.

Most Improved Player of the Year: Danny Brookwell (Caernarfon Town).

Eyebrows were raised when Iwan Williams signed tricky forward Brookwell last year, but the Welsh Alliance standout has made the step up to the second tier seamlessly and repaid the manager’s faith in him with a series of fine efforts for the Cofis.

Not only has he netted eight times, Brookwell has also been one of the most creative players in a Caernarfon shirt this season, something that has benefitted the likes of Jamie Breese and Darren Thomas considerably.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jonathan Hill-Dunt (Gresford Athletic/Denbigh Town).

Although now considered a veteran at the position, Hill-Dunt has once again showed why he is considered one of the best stoppers operating outside the WPL, which is why Eddie Maurice-Jones made taking him to Denbigh Town a top priority when he left Gresford.

His performance against former club Prestatyn was one of the top individual efforts by any player over the course of the season, and the Central Park outfit will need the Welsh Cup winner to be at his best again next term with expectations very high following a strong finish to the campaign.

Defender of the Year: Nathan Craig (Caernarfon Town).

Left-back Craig has enjoyed another excellent season for the Canaries, with his defensive nous and set-pieces proving to be the catalyst behind the success at The Oval once again.

The former Wales U21 international and Everton trainee has chipped in with a series of dazzling free-kicks that have been crucial to their second placed finish, and the highly-respected figure has amassed an astonishing 15 goals this season, which is an immense contribution for a defender.

Midfielder of the Year: James Stead (Prestatyn Town).

Another of the Seasiders’ young stars, Stead has netted 12 times throughout the season and his energy from a midfield position has been a constant threat to the opposition.

This is something that has benefitted the champions immensely and it will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old fares against stronger and more experienced WPL midfielders should they be granted promotion to the top flight.

Forward of the Year: Mel McGinness (Holyhead Hotspur).

With 16 league goals to his name, Holyhead talisman McGinness is the heartbeat of everything good at the New Stadium, and the Anglesey hotshot has hit form at just the right time to ensure the Harbourmen are heading in the right direction with a pair of games remaining.

Although small in stature, the forward’s presence and vision on the pitch made him one of the league’s top performers and he narrowly beat out the likes of Sean Evans and Jack Kenny to this award.