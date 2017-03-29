Nant Conwy suffer SWALEC Plate semi heartache with Penallta loss

NANT Conwy were unable to book a place in the SWALEC Plate final as they fell to an 18-13 loss to Penallta.

The Division One North champions were ousted from the competition at the semi-final stage, and the visitors drew first blood after two minutes thanks to a Joseph Scrivens penalty.

The home side gradually began to get themselves into the tie and they scored the first try of the afternoon on 20 minutes when Tom Oliver crossed the white wash, with Dilwyn Jones adding the extras from a tight angle.

They extended their lead shortly before the interval when Jones dispatched a well-struck penalty to give them a comfortable cushion at the interval.

The visitors started the second period on the front foot and Scrivens pierced through the Nant defence to score a brilliant individual try on 51 minutes, and things went from bad-to-worse for the home side when Cory Tucker added another score following a sustained period of pressure.

Another penalty from the flawless boot of Jones ensured for a nervy ending to proceedings, but despite threatening on a number of occasions they were unable to find a way past the resolute South Walian backline and suffered a narrow defeat.

Their attentions will now turn to retaining their championship with just a handful of games remaining, with Pwllheli now three points behind Nant with a game in hand following their sensational 117-0 triumph over Abergele.