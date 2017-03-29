Conwy Borough receive boost as relegation rivals Penrhyncoch hit with three point deduction

CONWY Borough have received a lifeline in their hopes for survival with the news that one of their relegation rivals have incurred a points deduction.

Penrhyncoch now sit just one point above the drop zone after receiving a three-point penalty for fielding an ineligible player, a charge they admitted at a hearing with Huws Gray Alliance officials.

Details of the player and game the incident occurred have not been revealed, with a statement on the league website stating: “Penrhyncoch have been deducted three points after admitting playing an ineligible player in a league match.”

The newly promoted side had been comfortably away from the drop zone for the majority of the season, but now face an anxious run-in following the infringement.

This also comes as a boost to Brian Pritchard’s side, who now know that winning their remaining two games against Caersws and Mold Alexandra will guarantee their survival in Wales’ second tier.

The Roosters face Holyhead Hotspur, fellow relegation battlers Mold and Porthmadog in their remaining games, with the relegation dog fight set to go down to the wire with Llanfair United and Buckley Town also facing the drop.