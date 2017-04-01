 ad

RGC to host prestigious international youth tournament

RGC will host a prestigious youth competition later this year.
 
Parc Eirias will be the venue for the U16 International Series in April, when RGC, Scotland, Welsh Exiles, Scarlets and the Dragons will test their skills against each other at the Colwyn Bay venue.
 
The competition will feature some of the top young stars anywhere in the country, with RGC – North Wales Performance Manager Josh Leach stating the tournament will “be of great benefit for players and coaches”.
 
He added: “U16s is an important age group in identifying players who have potential to progress through the performance pathway. 
 
“This is the first opportunity for them to be pitted against international level opposition.  It is an exciting challenge and the team have trained hard all year playing regional level competition and now they will get their just rewards being involved in this exciting event.”
 
Sion Jones, North Wales Development Region General Manager, announced that Surf Snowdonia have agreed to become partners for the event.
 
He said: “We are looking forward to working in partnership with Surf Snowdonia, together we are committed to putting North Wales firmly on the map as a vibrant region to visit, stay and enjoy.”

