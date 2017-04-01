RGC star Williams calls for league focus ahead of WRU National Cup final

RGC star Andrew Williams said his side remain focussed on league action ahead of their WRU National Cup final.

The Gogs host Ebbw Vale on Saturday (3pm) in the Principality Premiership before heading to Cardiff for their first appearance in the cup final against Pontypridd.

Mark Jones’ side have enjoyed a memorable debut season in the top flight and are currently seven points off top spot with just four games remaining.

Williams said: “Reaching the final was such an amazing feeling, we played so well and to nearly throw it away at the death would've been a travesty.

“I know several of the boys were quite emotional at the final whistle and if it wasn't for the jubilation of one other then I for one would have shed a few tears.

“We do have one cup final before then with a home game against Ebbw Vale. We haven't won in the league for three games so it's vital that we get back to winning ways and try our best to finish in the top four.”

Following the final on April 16, the Gogs host Carmarthen in the final home fixture before travelling to Ponty in their last game.