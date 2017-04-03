Rainford treble gives Colwyn Bay convincing Burscough win

THREE goals from Jamie Rainford helped Colwyn Bay hit bottom-of-the-table Burscough for six.

The 6-0 triumph was the Seagulls biggest league win for more than seven years, and they will look to keep their positive momentum going this Saturday when they travel to Mossley (3pm).

Bay boss Phil Hadland, said: “We’ve not been scoring enough goals so that was the focus today and we changed our formation a little bit with that in mind.

“A combination of that and Burscough playing a youthful and inexperienced side played a part in us winning 6-0, but I don’t think the scoreline flattered us. We could have hit double figures if we’d taken all our chances.

“The important thing now is to take that into our last five games and build some momentum to take into next season so we can hit the ground running with, hopefully, the nucleus of this same squad.”

Rainford scored the first on 22 minutes after taking a return pass from Danny Andrews and then Astley Mulholland, who impressed on his home debut with his pace down the left, cut inside his fullback and fired past the keeper to double their advantage on 32.

Two minutes later Mulholland and Rainford combined to set up Andrews for his seventh goal of the campaign, and a minute before half-time Will Booth arrowed a 25-yarder into the bottom corner.

The impressive Rainford brilliantly brought down a right-wing cross from Tom Schofield and fired home on the turn to make it five on 58 minutes, and the same player was on hand to complete his treble from a corner with 87 after Will Booth’s shot had been blocked.

The result leaves Hadland’s side in 15th place and they can now look forward to next season having all-but secured their Evo-Stick Division One North status for next term.