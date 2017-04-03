Colwyn Bay child prodigy claims national Sailing title in debut event

A PREPARATORY School sailing star enhanced his growing reputation with success at a national event.

Matthew Stubbins, a Year 6 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, produced a stunning effort to come away with a winners’ medal from the National Topper Championships, which were held at Carsington Reservoir.

The 11-year-old caught the eye in his first ever national event, and finished the day by securing the Age 12 category despite being one of the youngest competitors in the field.

The gifted sailor, who is a member of the RYA Cymru North Wales Regional Topper Squad, coped well with both the pressure and the blustery conditions to cross the line first and add to his growing list of accolades.

Prep School head Roger McDuff, said: “What Matthew has been able to do in just a short time sailing is absolutely fantastic, and to achieve so much in his debut national event gives everyone at Rydal Penrhos a special sense of pride.

“He is just one of many talented sailors we have at both our prep and senior sites, with the school programme producing a number of national squad members thanks to the tireless work of our staff.

“If Matthew continues his rapid rate of progression then he has a massive future in the sport.”