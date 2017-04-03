Conwy Borough suffer further blow to survival hopes with Caersws defeat

CONWY Borough suffered another blow to their hopes of Huws Gray Alliance survival as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Caersws.

The Tangerines were left rueing a host of missed chances in what was their 20th defeat of the season, a result that leaves them just one point outside the drop zone, with second-from-bottom Llanfair United having a mammoth four games in hand.

Brain Pritchard’s side have a weekend free to prepare for their final clash of the season when they host Mold Alexandra in a must-win game on April 15.

The visitors started the game on the front foot and almost went ahead in the opening 20 second when Joe Chaplin shot straight at the keeper, while Neil Harvey headed narrowly over from a corner soon after.

Boro’s dominance continued to bring a number of chances, with Ben Glover and Alex Titchiner failing to find the target in what was an impressive first half from the relegation candidates.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal after the break when the Bluebird drew first blood on 57 minutes when Josh Hartrick drilled home from the edge of the area.

Pritchard’s men responded well to the setback with Glover and Harvey again coming within a whisker of levelling matters.

Despite controlling much of the contest the away side had nothing to show for their efforts after fading in the closing stages for the second consecutive week and they fell two-behind on 78 minutes when Iwan Lewis found the net.

The visitors continued to press and their persistence finally brought a reward on 86 minutes courtesy of Titchiner’s fantastic effort which found the top corner, but it proved to be for nothing as they failed to find another way past the resolute home defence.