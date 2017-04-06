With spring well underway, it’s time to embrace the fresh air and get out and enjoy the great outdoors. If sitting in the garden with a cup of tea and a good book is your thing, you might be interested in our latest competition with Haven Holidays.

Because we love Spring, NWM Media has teamed up with Haven to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a Kindle Paperwhite E-reader. This E-reader allows you to download and read books from a large selection of book titles. With a built-in light, the Kindle offers a clear and easy reading experience for all.

For your chance to win a Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, simply answer the following question and complete your details below:

· How many parks do Haven Holidays have located in North Wales?

(Tip – you can find the answer on Haven’s website here !)

To enter complete the entry form below by the closing date of 12 noon, Friday 28 April 2017. Winners will be contacted by telephone on the afternoon of Tuesday 2 May