Welsh legend Mike Phillips to attend Colwyn Bay school Sports Awards

A WELSH and British Lions legend will be the special guest at a Colwyn Bay school’s annual sports presentation evening.

Rydal Penrhos announced that Mike Phillips, who surpassed the record set by Dwayne Peel as the most capped scrum-half Wales’ history, will be on hand to give out the prizes on Friday, May 5.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a standout career and has represented the Welsh side on 94 occasions, while also being part of two tours with the British and Irish Lions squad.

Phillips, who is currently plying his trade with Sale Sharks, played in all five matches of the 2008 and 2012 Grand Slams and all five of the Championship retaining season of 2013, as well as playing in six of the seven fixtures at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 2011.

During the presentation, various awards will be given out to pupils who have made an outstanding contributions throughout the academic year.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “We are delighted that Mike will be joining us for this year’s presentation evening, which promises to be another great celebration of our pupils’ extraordinary achievements in their respective fields.

“He is one of the most recognisable faces in recent memory on the Welsh scene, and it will be great for our aspiring athletes to learn more about his experiences with both the national side and the Lions.

“We have so much sporting talent here at Rydal Penrhos, and the end-of-season presentation evening is a great way for all their hard work to be acknowledged.”