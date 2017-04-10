Red hot Rainford gives Colwyn Bay win at Mossley

IN-FORM striker Jamie Rainford was the star of the show as Colwyn Bay secured an impressive 3-0 win at Mossley.

The forward took his season’s league tally to 20 in what has been a memorable campaign so far, which was his eighth goal in ten games for the Seagulls since arriving from Glossop North End.

Phil Hadland’s side will go in search of their third consecutive success at Radcliffe Borough on Tuesday as the Pioneer went to press, before they host Farsley Celtic in their penultimate home league game on Saturday (3pm).

The Bay boss, said: “We had next Tuesday’s game at Radcliffe in mind and needed to hold back a bit for that – especially with two or three players picking up knocks.

“But we came to get three points and did that, so it was job done and I’m pleased with that.”

The visitors were in front inside 13 minutes when Rainford got to Will Booth’s long pass ahead of home keeper Will Jones and drilled the ball past a defender on the line from a narrow angle.

Away custodian Kieran Wolland made a good save falling to his left from Keenan Quansah before Bay went 2-0 up 24 minutes courtesy of a fine effort from Booth.

It needed an excellent save by Wolland, and goal-line clearance from Danny Andrews from the resulting corner, to keep the two goal lead intact at half-time, but the Seagulls kept their momentum going after the break and sealed the win on 64 minutes.

Rainford capitalised on some hesitant defending to drill into the corner when left unmarked, and despite soaking up pressure for the remainder of the contest the away side held on for a comfortable triumph.