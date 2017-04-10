Preview: RGC get set for historic first WRU National Cup final

RGC will embark on the biggest game in the club’s history this weekend when they take on Pontypridd in the WRU National Cup final.

The Gogs have enjoyed a remarkable first season in the Principality Premiership, which culminates in Sunday’s clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (5.30pm) which will be their first ever appearance in the final.

Hundreds of fans from North Wales will be making the journey to the capital to cheer on Mark Jones’ side, who geared up for the showcase with an impressive 37-31 win over reigning champions Ebbw Vale at Parc Eirias.

Player-coach Phil John, said: “Everyone is looking forward to it and it is a great opportunity for the last to show what they are made of on the big stage.

“To be honest I think they have overachieved in terms of what we were expecting from them in their first season, and to make the top eight and reach the cup final is a fantastic achievement.

“They need to make sure that they impose themselves and make their presence felt. It is a game that has gathered a lot of interest throughout North Wales, which really shows just how much the game is growing in the region.

“Mark and the coaching staff have set them a target of winning every remaining game so that we can also get into the playoff spots, but they have done brilliantly to reach the final and it should be a fantastic occasion.”

The Gogs can take heart from their previous encounter with Ponty this season, where they produced an outstanding display to come away with a resounding 47-17 victory at Parc Eirias in-front of a crowd of 3,000.

Following the final, RGC travel to Ponty in their final top flight game of the season on May 6, with just one point separating the playoff chasing sides.

Full-back Afon Bagshaw, who has been one of the standout performers this term, added: “It was all about gaining experience in the league this season, not many of the boys had played Premiership rugby so we wanted to establish ourselves.

“To be fair I think we have probably over achieved and to finish in the top eight changed our thinking. The expectation in regards to the second phase of the season came from within the squad, and we knew we had to deliver the standards needed week in week out in the top tier.

“As for the cup, it was our aim to go even further than last season, something which we managed to achieve and we are all looking forward to the final now.”