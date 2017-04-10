Llandudno suffer fatal blow to European hopes with Aberystwyth Town defeat

LLANDUDNO suffered a fatal blow to their European hopes after falling to a shock 2-0 home reverse to struggling Aberystwyth Town.

Alan Morgan’s side are now five points behind seventh placed Newtown with two games remaining, meaning they will need to win both the remaining games and hope Chris Hughes’ men slip up.

They will look to get back to winning ways on Good Friday when they travel to Cefn Druids (2.30pm).

The visitors started the game strongly and they went ahead on 12 minutes through Mark Jones, who danced through the Tudno defence before steering past Dave Roberts.

Danny Shaw went close to levelling matters soon after when his effort went narrowly over, but that was the only chance of note in what was a lacklustre first half from the hosts.

After the break saw more pressure from the home side as they went in search of an equaliser, with Lee Thomas narrowly failing to connect with a Danny Thomas cross and a pair of penalty shouts were waved away when Jamie Reed and Marc Williams went down in the box.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal on 76 minutes when the away side doubled their advantage when Malcolm Melvin diverted past Roberts after good work from the impressive Jones.

Academy product Owain Jones injected some life into the Tudno ranks from the bench, but they were unable to find a way past the resolute Town rearguard and suffered defeat, which all-but ends any hopes of a return to the Europa League next term.

Following Friday’s clash, Morgan’s side end their Dafabet Welsh Premier League campaign with a home clash against Rhyl, who will be relegated if they lose at Aberystwyth this weekend.