Welsh Alliance round up: Llandudno Junction suffer title blow at Llanberis

LLANDUDNO Junction suffered a devastating blow to their Division One title hopes with a 2-1 defeat at Llanberis.

The Railwaymen were unable to replicate their stunning recent form and now find themselves six points behind leaders Glantraeth having played two more games than their rivals.

The home side took a two-goal lead thanks to second half strikes from Gethin Wakeham and Stefan Jones, and despite a Joel Hewitt penalty three minutes from time it was not enough to give the visitors a share of the spoils.

Abergele Town all-but ended Llangefni Town’s promotion charge after a shock 3-1 away win.

The struggling side turned in one of their finest performances of the season in difficult circumstances, and they opened the scoring on ten minutes when Jack Lloyd Williams finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

The home side responded well and levelled matters on 28 minutes through Daniel Thomas, but two goals in the space of three minutes from Keiron Brady and Williams gave the visitors a memorable triumph.

Llanrwst United remain six points from safety with four games in hand after a Llion Doran effort gave them a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Barmouth and Dyffryn United, while basement dwellers Glan Conwy were thrashed 4-0 at Nantlle Vale.

Division Two pacesetters Mochdre Sports moved one step closer to the crown after a resounding 6-0 success over Llanllyfni.

A brace from the impressive Tom Clarke did the majority of the damage, with Craig Roberts, Zak Gidlow, Josh Griffiths and Bobboy Tudor also finding the target.

They are now five points ahead of Llandudno Albion having played two games more.