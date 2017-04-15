RGC name strong side for WRU National Cup final clash

RGC have named a strong side for their historic WRU National Cup final against Pontypridd.

Sunday’s clash, which is the biggest game in the Gogs’ history, is expected to draw hundreds of North Wales rugby fans to the Principality Stadium in what is their first final appearance (5.30pm).

Skipper Mareydydd Francis returns to the starting lineup after a spell on the sidelines, while winger Rhys Williams also starts after impressing off the bench during the victory over Ebbw Vale last weekend.

The experienced Phil John takes his place in the pack, and the influential quartet of Afon Bagshaw, Sam Jones, Tom Hughes and Tiaan Loots will spearhead a pacey looking back-line for Mark Jones’ side.

The head coach, said: "We have to enjoy the opportunity, and that it is the main message to get over when it comes to the final.

"Looking at this season, the games that have let us down are the ones where we have been naive – emotionally and physically, just because we have done a job the week before doesn’t automatically mean it will happen again the next week. It is about focus, and no matter what team we are playing we must reach the performance levels needed.

"We are a young squad, average age of 22, so we are developing. The boys will have plenty of rugby ahead of them."

"This will be my fourth and Phil (John) is looking for his third Finals win, but it is about the players and what we will be telling them is enjoy the occasion. It might be the first of many finals or the only one they play is so playing for the moment is key.

"I am not worried about the result, they only thig I ask for is that the players play to the levels required and when they do that then the win or lose then they have done all I have asked for.”

Full RGC squad:

15. Afon BAGSHAW

14. Sam JONES

13. Tom HUGHES

12. Tiaan LOOTS

11. Rhys WILLIAMS

10. Jacob BOTICA

9. Alex SCHWARZ

1. Phil JOHN

2. Evan YARDLEY

3. Ross DAVIES

4. Maredydd FRANCIS (Captain)

5. Andrew WILLIAMS

6. Tim GREY

7. Josh LEACH

8. Huw WORTHINGTON

Replacements:

16. Rhys WILLIAMS

17. Joe SIMPSON

18. Sam WAINWRIGHT

19. Henri WILLIAMS

20. Will BRYAN

21. Mei PARRY

22. Efan JONES

23. Carwyn ap MYRDDIN