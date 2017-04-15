Colwyn Bay school rugby star to line up for legendary Samurai 7s

A TALENTED school rugby star has been rewarded for a fine season with a prestigious squad selection.

Adam Sabri, an upper sixth form pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be part of the legendary Samurai Bulldogs Rugby Sevens squad that will compete at the East Grinstead Sunshine 7s later this year.

The Head Boy has enjoyed a fine season in both school and RGC colours, with the 18-year-old representing the Gogs’ U18 side as part of the academy that is run in partnership with Rydal Penrhos and the Welsh Rugby Union.

He also took part in the national U18 squad selection process and was unfortunate not to make the cut, according to RGC player-coach and development officer Josh Leach.

Sabri will be part of four teams that will consist of the finest young talent in the country, in addition to established squad members from the world-renowned side.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Adam has been a fantastic role model and he is thoroughly deserving of this selection.

“He has an enormous amount of talent and his game has come on so much since he arrived here at Rydal Penrhos, which is thanks to the hard work of both the coaches we have her and those at RGC.

“This will be a fine way to round off an incredible school career and I am confident he can make a huge contribution for the Samurai Bulldogs.”