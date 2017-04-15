Hockey sensation gears up for first Wales cap with regional title

A YOUNG hockey star geared up for his first international squad gathering with a regional title.



Jacob Heaton-Rue, a Year 10 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, played a starring role in Northop Hall U15s’ North Wales Championship triumph recently, which was their second consecutive title.

The talented 15-year-old skippered the side to success against Dysynni and popped up with the winning goal in what was a highly competitive final.

The in-form sports scholar will join the Hockey Wales U16 side along with fellow pupil Josh Thomas, where they will be looking to make their presence felt on the international stage in a fixture against Switzerland over the Easter break.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Jacob has long been regarded as one of the finest young talents in the region, and his game has come on a great deal thanks to his dedication and commitment to his craft.

“He has made a significant impact here at Rydal Penrhos since joining us in September, and being part of the national set-up will be another great experience in what has been a very promising career to date.”