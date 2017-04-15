Dyffryn Conwy boxing star Edwards retains national crown

A DYFFRYN Conwy boxer took another step to a Commonwealth Games selection by securing a national championship.



Billy Edwards retained his Light Welterweight crown at the Welsh Elite Championships, producing a stunning all-round performance to come away with a dominant victory over Stacey Pearson, who was no match for the standout fighter in what was a scintillating display.

Also on the bill was Gerome Warburton, who took on the experienced Levi Griffiths and was unfortunate to be on the wrong end of a split decision after pushing the dangerous counter puncher right to the wire for the Welterweight honour.

A pair of fighters from the club also turned in good efforts at the GB and Youth championships in Sheffield.

Current Welsh champions John Paul Wilson took on Shiloh Defreitas from Repton boxing club, and despite a strong finish to the fight he was unable to recover from a slow start and suffered a split verdict loss.

Ciaren Williams was given a mammoth task in his first competition against GB title holder and number one seed James Lepoideven, and although his opponent was a comfortable winner the 16-year-old emerged from the bout with an enormous amount of credit.

Next up for all the Dyffryn boxers will be their Home Show at the Barn in Eirias Park on June 17.

Tickets are £15 and £250 for ringside tables of ten, with the card featuring around 20 fights.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets or for more information call 07894 470687.