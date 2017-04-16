Conwy Borough finish in drop zone after Mold Alexandra draw

CONWY Borough have finished in the relegation places in the Huws Gray Alliance after a 3-3 come-from-behind draw with Mold Alexandra.

A disastrous start saw the Tangerines three behind at the break, only to mount a superb fightback to claim a share of the spoils.

This was not enough to prevent them from finishing in the bottom two, and their fate will now rest on the criteria of feeder clubs who have achieved promotion.

The home side began the game in lacklustre fashion and they fell behind on five minutes when Jordan Stafford took advantage of a defensive error to slot past Chris Sanna.

Things went from bad-to-worse on ten minutes when Alex pulled further clear courtesy of a strike from Rhys Nash, and the same player was on hand to fire in a third on 35 to pile more misery on Brian Pritchard’s side.

Credit to the hosts, they came out fighting after the interval and got back into the contest on 71 minutes when Mark Buchan finished well following a strong spell of pressure.

With the momentum now shifting, Boro reduced the deficit again on 77 minutes when Steve Foster rounded off a fine team move by finding the corner.

The Tangerines launched a constant stream of attacks in the closing stages, and they finally got on level terms in stoppage time when Foster notched his second of the afternoon.

Despite the draw Pritchard’s side are now preparing for life in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance just a few short years after finishing runners-up under then manager Darren Moss.