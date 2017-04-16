Colwyn Bay hold league leading Farsley Celtic

COLWYN Bay twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with league leaders Farsley Celtic and deny them a win that would have put them four points clear at the top of the table.

The Seagulls have now taken points off both the top two sides in the past five weeks, but with Lancaster City losing at Droylsden, the draw keeps the Yorkshire side in the box seat for the title with a two-point lead and two games to play.

Bay boss Phil Hadland was disappointed to concede two soft goals from set pieces, but was delighted with the side’s second half performance.

He said: “The plan at the start was to keep it tight because they are not top of the table for nothing. They do the basics well and don’t give you anything.

“But although we were pretty solid and were only two minutes away from keeping a clean sheet to half-time, we didn’t ask any questions going forward and didn’t look like scoring.

“We changed it half-time and I was delighted with the way the lads responded second half, which we actually won 2-1.

“It was a big step up from Tuesday and in the end I am really disappointed with the two soft goals we’ve conceded because I felt we could have won the game on our second half performance.”

The visitors seized the advantage two minutes before the break when Aiden Savory headed home from a corner, but Danny Andrews pounced on 58 minutes to give the home side a deserved leveller after good work from substitute Danny Bartle.

The Seagulls gifted the visitors a second goal on 63 minutes when Kieran Wolland’s weak punch out was turned back into the net by Adam Clayton.

Hadland’s side equalised again on 76 minutes when Jamie Rainford continued his fine form in-front of goal with a close-range finish after Will Booth and Bartle were both denied.

The point moves the Bay up a place to 13th – four points off a place in the top half of the table and they will look to keep their positive momentum going on Bank Holiday Monday when they travel to Trafford.