History making RGC crowned WRU National Cup champions

RGC have recorded the biggest result in the history of North Wales rugby after they secured the WRU National Cup.

The Gogs triumph 15-11 over Pontypridd in what was their first ever final appearance, and Mark Jones’ side produced another resolute display to send the thousands of fans who travelled to the Principality Premiership into delirious celebration.

The result is the icing on the cake for what has been a memorable debut campaign in the Principality Premiership, which has boosted the sport in the region considerably.

Scrum-half Alex Schwartz thought he had given the Gogs a perfect start on two minutes when he touched down for a try on nine minutes, only for the effort to be ruled out following a TV replay.

A cagey opening brought little in the way of opportunities for both sides, with New Zealander Jacob Botica opening the scoring with a well-struck penalty on 23 minutes.

Things got even better for RGC soon after when they scored their first try of the contest after good approach play from Botica found Tiaan Loots, and the talented back demonstrated his power by crashing under the posts on 31 minutes. The fly-half comfortably adding the extras.

Ponty, who had missed a number of penalties throughout the half, finally got on the scoreboard when Ben Jones finally converted a free-kick on 35 minutes.

The Gogs were a man down shortly before the break when winger Rhys Williams received a yellow card, and their rivals wasted no time in getting back into the tie when Cameron Lewis crossed the white wash after clever play following a lineout.

After the break saw RGC down to 13 after legendary prop Phil John was sent to the sin bin, which also led to Jones’ second penalty of the game to give the South Wales side the lead for the first time.

Jones’ men held firm under relentless pressure, and despite being a man down they scored again when a powerful surge from the pack resulted in Ross Davies touching down.

That proved to be the end to the scoring in what was an incredibly nervy end to proceedings, which saw the Gogs crowned champions after a pulsating and bruising encounter.