Llandudno's disappointing end to season continues with Cefn Druids loss

LLANDUDNO continued their disappointing end to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season with a 3-2 defeat at Cefn Druids.

Alan Morgan’s side slumped to ninth position in the standings after being leapfrogged by the Ancients, and they will look to end their campaign with a victory when they host relegated Rhyl on Saturday (5.15pm).

The home side began the game on the front foot and they went ahead on 11 minutes when Michael Thomas prodded home from close range after Dave Roberts failed to collect an earlier effort.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled proceedings soon after courtesy of a stunning overhead kick from Lee Thomas on 15 minutes.

Chances came and went for both sides thereafter, but the hosts got their noses in-front again on 28 minutes when Pritchard fired past Roberts for a second time after the Tudno rearguard failed to deal with a cross.

After the break saw Morgan’s side impose themselves on proceedings but as has been the case for the majority of the campaign, they were wasteful in-front of goal with Thomas and Danny Hughes both spurning opportunities.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency when in-form striker Ashley Ruane produced a sensational chip after a quick break to double their advantage on 81 minutes.

A nervy end to proceedings was ensured when Marc Williams reduced the arrears when he pounced on a rebound after a Hughes effort came back off the crossbar, but it proved to be too little too late as the Europa League qualifiers fell to their second consecutive reverse.