Welsh Alliance round-up: Junction suffer promotion blow while Llandudno Albion march on

LLANDUDNO Junction suffered a fatal blow to their Division One title hopes as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Penrhyndeudraeth.

The Railwaymen took the lead when Lee Ellis found the net on 38 minutes, but strikes from Mike Cook, Andrew Griffiths and a stoppage time Tom Hughes condemned them to defeat.

The result leaves them seven points behind leaders Glantraeth having played three games more.

An under-strength Abergele Town also suffered a heavy defeat as they were thrashed 5-0 at Llanrug United.

A brace from David Noel Williams did the majority of the damage, with Carl Griffiths, Gavin Jones and Allan Mark Owen completing the rout.

Llanrwst United took another step towards the drop after a heavy 4-1 reverse at Nantlle Vale, while relegated Glan Conwy were unable to raise a team for their trip to Llangefni Town.

In Division Two, Llandudno Albion tightened their grip on the title with a dramatic 4-3 triumph at Cemaes Bay.

A brace from Allan Davies did the majority of the damage, with Harri Roberts and David Maddocks also finding the target ion the win, and things got even better with the news that promotion rivals Mochdre Sports suffered a shock 2-0 loss at lowly Llanfairpwll.

One-time leaders Penmaenmawr Phoenix continued their freefall down the table after being thrashed 4-1 at Amlwch Town, with Peter Williams betting their consolation.