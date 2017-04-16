Rugby round-up: Nant Conwy and Llandudno achieve big victories

NANT Conwy moved one step closer to retaining their Division One North crown with a 36-13 win at Bala.

An early penalty put the home side in-front after a physical start to proceedings, but a Delwyn Jones free-kick levelled matters shortly after the restart.

They followed this up with a well-executed try from the impressive Carwyn Davies, who beat two men before steaming over. Jones added the extras.

Owain Aled reduced the deficit with another penalty for the hosts, but Nant extended their lead just before the break when Jack Moriarty touched down after some fine approach play from Carwyn Ellis and Geth Vaughan.

After the interval saw the visitors cross the white wash again through Gareth Davies, and a constant stream of attacks saw them go over twice more in quick succession through Sion Pringle and Cai Jones.

Despite the home side going over for a converted try towards the end of the contest, the champions-elect saw out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion to tighten their grip on the summit.

The result sees Nant remain three points ahead of Pwllheli having played a game more, and they will look for further success on Friday evening when they travel to Bro Ffestiniog (7.30pm).